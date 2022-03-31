STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Ravichandran onboard Vinay Rajkumar’s 'Andondittu Kaala'

The film marks the directorial debut of Keerti.

Published: 31st March 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Ravichandran has been roped in to star in Vinay Rajkumar’s upcoming film, Andondittu Kaala. The Crazy Star will be playing a prominent role in Keerthi’s directorial debut. 

The last time Ravichandran collaborated with an actor of the Rajkumar family was in Kodandarama starring Shivarajkumar, and after two decades, he will now be sharing screen space with Vinay. 

Andondittu Kaala features Vinay in the role of a director and will have Ravichandran playing himself. The makers are left with 4 days of shoot and are planning to wrap up filming in April. The title, which means once upon a time, stars Aditi Prabhudeva alongside Vinay.

Andondittu Kaala is the first production venture of Bhuvan Suresh, who is bankrolling the project under the Bhuvan Cinemas banner. The film’s music and cinematography are handled by Raghvendra V and Abhishek Kasargod, respectively. The film, which was shot in the locations of Thirthahalli, Ooty, and Bengaluru, also features Kadipudi Chandru and Aruna Balraj.

Ravichandran, who is currently juggling between the shoot of his next film, Kranti starring Darshan, and the reality show Drama Juniors, will be joining the sets of Andondittu Kaala during the first week of April.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andondittu Kaala Vinay Rajkumar Directorial debut
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp