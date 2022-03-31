Ravichandran onboard Vinay Rajkumar’s 'Andondittu Kaala'

By Express News Service

Ravichandran has been roped in to star in Vinay Rajkumar’s upcoming film, Andondittu Kaala. The Crazy Star will be playing a prominent role in Keerthi’s directorial debut.

The last time Ravichandran collaborated with an actor of the Rajkumar family was in Kodandarama starring Shivarajkumar, and after two decades, he will now be sharing screen space with Vinay.

Andondittu Kaala features Vinay in the role of a director and will have Ravichandran playing himself. The makers are left with 4 days of shoot and are planning to wrap up filming in April. The title, which means once upon a time, stars Aditi Prabhudeva alongside Vinay.

Andondittu Kaala is the first production venture of Bhuvan Suresh, who is bankrolling the project under the Bhuvan Cinemas banner. The film’s music and cinematography are handled by Raghvendra V and Abhishek Kasargod, respectively. The film, which was shot in the locations of Thirthahalli, Ooty, and Bengaluru, also features Kadipudi Chandru and Aruna Balraj.

Ravichandran, who is currently juggling between the shoot of his next film, Kranti starring Darshan, and the reality show Drama Juniors, will be joining the sets of Andondittu Kaala during the first week of April.