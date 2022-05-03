STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shweta on taking up a role in Escaype Live

Published: 03rd May 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 08:15 AM

Shweta Tripathi

Bollywood actress Shweta Tripathi (Photo | Shweta Tripathi Instagram)

By Express News Service

Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who will be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Escaype Live, says that interesting characters and emotional quotient are the hooks for her to take up a role. “I am drawn towards drama,” she shares.

“How I emotionally respond when I listen to a story, how I connect to a character, these are extremely important things besides the script. The makers matter too. Because if your chef isn’t good, even with the best ingredients the food might not taste as you imagined,” says Shweta.

