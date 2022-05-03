Shweta on taking up a role in Escaype Live

By Express News Service

Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who will be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Escaype Live, says that interesting characters and emotional quotient are the hooks for her to take up a role. “I am drawn towards drama,” she shares.

“How I emotionally respond when I listen to a story, how I connect to a character, these are extremely important things besides the script. The makers matter too. Because if your chef isn’t good, even with the best ingredients the food might not taste as you imagined,” says Shweta.