‘The combination with comedy is vast, and it can blend with various other genres’

By Express News Service

Sharan is an interesting actor. He started out as a comedian and supporting artist. He continued his journey the same way for 99 films and made people smile. With his 100th film, Rambo, he turned into a lead actor and is continuing to make people smile, but as a hero.

With director Suni’s Avatara Purusha, Sharan’s 14th film as a lead, he aims to explore something new. “Comedy is an important and versatile genre that can be blended with other genres like horror, action, and sentiments. In Avatara Purusha, we have mixed comedy with thriller, and explore a new element of black magic,” says Sharan.

Avatara Purusha will be released in two parts. The title of the first part has the suffix Ashtadigbandana Mandalaka and the second part Trishanku will be released later this year. The much-awaited Kannada film backed by Pushkar Films will be out in theatres on May 6. The film marks Sharan and Suni’s first collaboration.

“If people assume that our film will just be an out-and-out comedy or a light-hearted rom-com, their perspective will change after seeing the film. I wouldn’t want to call this film ‘different’, by myself. I am confident that it will come from the audience. I am positive that it will be a great success for our team,” says Sharan.

The actor promises that the black magic episodes will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. “I believe black magic is a science by itself. I have very little knowledge about it, so I can’t comment much on it. Avatara Purusha introduced this to me. All credit goes to the director, who has gone in-depth into the subject. He has studied and researched a lot. His strong writing and technical prowess came in really handy for such a film,” he says.

Sharan’s role as a Junior artiste in Avatar Purusha took him to his early days. “Very few people get such an opportunity to relive their past. I am so blessed to do it through this film. I enjoyed every moment playing this role,” he reminisces.

He gets to don various getups in the film. “It is not just done with the costume changes, it also includes the transition of personalities,” he explains. Sharan, who shares screen space with Ashika Ranganath for the second time after Rambo 2, also got to work with versatile actors like Saikumar, Bhavya, Sudha Rani, and Ashutosh Rana, and B Suresha. “With such great actors on the sets, it felt like going to a classroom. Their experiences helped us gain knowledge,” he signs off.