STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

‘The combination with comedy is vast, and it can blend with various other genres’

...says actor Sharan, who talks about his upcoming film, Avatara Purusha, directed by Suni, who explores the thriller with a black magic element
 

Published: 04th May 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sharan

Sharan

By Express News Service

Sharan is an interesting actor. He started out as a comedian and supporting artist. He continued his journey the same way for 99 films and made people smile. With his 100th film, Rambo, he turned into a lead actor and is continuing to make people smile, but as a hero.

With director Suni’s Avatara Purusha, Sharan’s 14th film as a lead, he aims to explore something new.  “Comedy is an important and versatile genre that can be blended with other genres like horror, action, and sentiments. In Avatara Purusha, we have mixed comedy with thriller, and explore a new element of black magic,” says Sharan.

Avatara Purusha will be released in two parts. The title of the first part has the suffix Ashtadigbandana Mandalaka and the second part Trishanku will be released later this year. The much-awaited Kannada film backed by Pushkar Films will be out in theatres on May 6. The film marks Sharan and Suni’s first collaboration.

“If people assume that our film will just be an out-and-out comedy or a light-hearted rom-com, their perspective will change after seeing the film. I wouldn’t want to call this film ‘different’, by myself. I am confident that it will come from the audience. I am positive that it will be a great success for our team,” says Sharan.

The actor promises that the black magic episodes will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. “I believe black magic is a science by itself. I have very little knowledge about it, so I can’t comment much on it. Avatara Purusha introduced this to me. All credit goes to the director, who has gone in-depth into the subject. He has studied and researched a lot. His strong writing and technical prowess came in really handy for such a film,” he says.

Sharan’s role as a Junior artiste in Avatar Purusha took him to his early days. “Very few people get such an opportunity to relive their past. I am so blessed to do it through this film. I enjoyed every moment playing this role,” he reminisces.

He gets to don various getups in the film. “It is not just done with the costume changes, it also includes the transition of personalities,” he explains. Sharan, who shares screen space with Ashika Ranganath for the second time after Rambo 2, also got to work with versatile actors like Saikumar, Bhavya, Sudha Rani, and Ashutosh Rana, and B Suresha. “With such great actors on the sets, it felt like going to a classroom. Their experiences helped us gain knowledge,” he signs off. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Artist Rambo Trishanku Black magic
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp