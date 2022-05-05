‘Content will make or break a hero’

By Express News Service

It’s been a long wait for this debutant Manoj Kumar, who finally gets to test the waters with his first film, Takkar. The project, helmed by Raghu Shastry of Run Anthony fame, went on floors in late 2018 and will finally be hitting the theatres on May 6.

The actor, who is a relative of actor Darshan, has previously featured in character roles in a couple of films. He has also worked as an assistant director and has done a few stints on the small screen. Takkar will be his first outing as a full-fledged lead hero. Billed as a cybercrime thriller, it features Ranjani Raghavan as the female lead. It revolves around a college student, who gets trapped in a cyber scam. How he manages to get out of the mess and saves his family forms the crux of this film.

Manoj says there is a sense of responsibility and anxiety as he waits to know the audience’s reaction to his first outing. “Covid impact has an impact on newcomers like us. The scenario has changed for us since 2020. Though I belong to the actor’s family, I believe it is the content that makes a hero break a hero, and I have prioritised script over anything.”