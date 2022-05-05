I want Avatara Purusha to do well for us and producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah: Suni

By Express News Service

Suni always has some interesting stories to tell. A director, who is known for his debut Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, has experimented with various genres. Now, he is all geared up for his upcoming film Avatara Purusha, which was initially planned to be made as a web series. Suni is now making the script into a two-part film, and he is confident that Avatara Purusha will be a feast to the audience.

More importantly, the director is hoping that the film brings success to producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah. “I realised that Pushkar is not in the film business just for the returns. His passion goes beyond that and he enjoyed working on the sets like a technician.

He understands the director’s vision. He was even permitted to reshoot a few scenes if it was not up to the mark. He knows every scene and how it should be presented. He has faced a lot of hurdles, but Pushkar comes back like a phoenix. I think it is our turn to save and encourage such producers,” opines Suni.

Apart from Sharan and Ashika Ranganath in the leads, Srinagar Kitty will also play an important role in the film. The cast also has Ashutosh Rana, Saikumar, Bhavya, Vijay Chendoor, B Suresha and Sudharani in prominent roles.

The music for the film is scored by Arjun Janya and William David has handled the camerawork. The first and second part of the film is titled Ashtadigbandana Mandalaka and Trishanku respectively. “Kitty and Saikumar’s roles will be more prominent in the second part,” he says.