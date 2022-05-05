STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srini’s On Air to have a direct OTT release

Prashant Sagar’s thriller’s first look will be unveiled today
 

By Express News Service

After Old Monk, actor-director Srini is gearing up for his next film, but this time he  is just sporting the actor’s hat. Titled On Air, the film directed by Prashant Sagar, is a thriller. “It is an experimental venture and will see a direct OTT release,” says Srini.

Srini was a radio jockey before making his foray into cinema. The makers are now releasing the film’s first look today, and the poster will be unveiled by RJ of a popular radio station. “The story takes place in a radio station, and I have brought in my past work experience as an RJ while essaying this role,” he says.

The film is directed by Prashant Sagar, who has previously worked as an associate of Vijayendra Prasad. The film is produced by Raghuveer Goriparthi and Srujan Yarabolu, and it is set to be released in July.

