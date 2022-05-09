STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kavitha Gowda's promotional song Gandhari for Matador

Now, the makers are coming up with a promotional song which will feature Kavitha Gowda in a special appearance.

Kavitha Gowda

By Express News Service

Sudarshan G Shekar, who has worked in various films for 13 years, is making his directorial debut with Matador. It's a hyperlink film that tells five stories featuring newcomers Kiran, Ravi Mysuru, Raja Kama Varma, and Archana Mahesh. Now, the makers are coming up with a promotional song which will feature Kavitha Gowda in a special appearance.

Titled Gandhari, the song is composed and written by Paneesh Raja. Apoorva Shridhar has sung the number. Matador is about life and Karma. The film, produced by Kiran Kumar, will be hitting the theatres on May 27.

