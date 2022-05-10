STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhruva Sarja dubs for late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja in Rajamarthanda  

Rajamarthanda is the last film of Chiru, which is directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Shiva Kumar.

A still from Rajamarthanda.

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Dhruva Sarja will be dubbing for his elder brother Chiranjeevi Sarja’s character in Rajamarthanda. Now, the actor, who has been shooting for Martin, has started dubbing for the movie on Monday.

The director, in his previous interview with us, mentioned that Chiranjeevi was excited to dub for the film as the dialogues were in Halegannada (Old Kannada) language. However, in a shocking turn of events Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to cardiac arrest in June 2020.

Ram Narayan is hopeful that Dhruva will do complete justice to the brother’s film. The film is in the post-production phase and expected to release in June 2022. The makers are coming up with special plans for the film as it marks Chiranjeevi Sarja’s last venture. A 101-feet cut-out of the actor and a 51-feet cut-out of his son Raayan Raj Sarja will be erected ahead of the film’s release. They will be specially designed by Meghana Raj Sarja’s mother and actor Pramila Joshai. Rajamarthanda, billed to be a commercial entertainer, stars Deepti Sati as the female lead. The music for the film is by Arjun Janya and Jabez  K Ganesh has handled the cinematography.

Comments

