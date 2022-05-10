STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
S Krishna to direct Abishek Ambareesh  in romantic drama titled Kaali

The film, produced by RRR Motions Pictures, will be set in the 1990s in the backdrop of the Cauvery riots

​ S Krishna ​

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Abhishek Ambareesh is currently shooting for director Suri’s Bad Manners, which is in the last leg of shooting. However, the Amar actor has already added another film to his kitty. He is next teaming up with Gajakesari, Hebbuli, and Pailwaan director S Krishna.

The upcoming film, titled Kaali, will be a romantic period drama set in the 1990s in the backdrop of the Cauvery riots. The actor and director have kept the details of the film under wraps. Meanwhile, a source close to the project tells us that Krishna and Abishek have been in talks for the film and have locked the script. Kaali is expected to go on floors in June after Abishek wraps up his present commitments. The film will be made under the RRR Motion Pictures banner.

The makers are said to be in the process of finalising the cast and crew. More details about the project will be revealed soon. Krishna was earlier supposed to direct Puneeth Rajkumar. However, the project did not take off due to the untimely death of the Powerstar.

Comments

