UFO bags Hindi distribution rights of Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie  

By Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty’s much-awaited film 777 Charlie directed by Kiranraj is all set to hit the screens in multiple languages on June 10. The multilingual film has been creating a good pre-release buzz, and the latest development is that the Hindi version of the 777 Charlie will be distributed by UFO.

A still from the film 777 Charlie

An official announcement was made by the team on Monday. The makers had previously announced that the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu versions will be distributed by actor and producer Prithviraj Sukumar, director Karthik Subbaraj and Rana Dagupati, respectively.

777 Charlie, which is based on a special affinity between a man and a puppy, has already garnered a lot of attention with its content. The film made under the Paramvah Studios banner also features Raj B Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Danish Sait, and Bobby Simha among others. The film’s story written by Kiranraj has music and a background score by Nobin Paul. Aravind S Kashyap has handled the cinematography.