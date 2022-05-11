STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PC Shekar introduces newbie Nakul Gowda in romantic thriller

P C Shekar introduces debutant actor Nakul Gowda in his upcoming romantic thriller. Nakul will be acting alongside Manvitha Kamath in the film, which was wrapped up recently.

By Express News Service

The film also marks the first collaboration of Manvitha Kamath and  Shekhar. “The film is a romantic thriller, and it has shaped up well. I will be revealing more details about the project along with the title,” says Shekar.

Bankrolled by SR Venkatesh Gowda’s Naada Kiran Pictures, the yet-to-be-titled film has music by Arjun 
Janya and Cinematography by Shakthi Shekar. Sachin Jagdeshwar SB has written the dialogue, and Raj 
Shekhar has handled the set design.

