PC Shekar introduces newbie Nakul Gowda in romantic thriller
P C Shekar introduces debutant actor Nakul Gowda in his upcoming romantic thriller. Nakul will be acting alongside Manvitha Kamath in the film, which was wrapped up recently.
The film also marks the first collaboration of Manvitha Kamath and Shekhar. “The film is a romantic thriller, and it has shaped up well. I will be revealing more details about the project along with the title,” says Shekar.
Bankrolled by SR Venkatesh Gowda’s Naada Kiran Pictures, the yet-to-be-titled film has music by Arjun
Janya and Cinematography by Shakthi Shekar. Sachin Jagdeshwar SB has written the dialogue, and Raj
Shekhar has handled the set design.