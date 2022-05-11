Vikram Ravichdran’s debut Trivikrama to release on this date

By Express News Service

Vikram Ravichandran’s debut Trivikrama, directed by Sahanamurthy, which has been in the making for some time has finally got a release date. The action commercial entertainer, which carries the tagline’ A high voltage love story’ will be hitting the theatres on June 24.

The release date was officially announced by Raajakumara director Santhosh Ananddram. Avatara Purusha actor Sharan too released a video for Trivikrama. Apart from that, the video song of Mummy Please Mummy was also launched then.

Vikram, the second son of Crazy star, Ravichandran has previously assisted his father in a couple of films. Trivikrama produced by Somanna under the banner of Gowri Entertainers will also mark the Kannada debut of model-turned-actor Akanksha Sharma, who came to the limelight with her singles Do Din and Jugunu.

Rohit Roy is also foraying into Kannada with this film and will appear in a pivotal role. The film’s cinematography is handled by Santhosh Rai Pathaje and Guru Prashanth Rai and it has music scored by Arjun Janya. Trivikrama cast also has Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, Tulasi, Shivamani, and Adi Lokesh in important roles.