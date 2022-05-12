Selfie Mummy Google Daddy is produced by 80 parents

By Express News Service

Madhu Chandra's first film, Vascodigama revolved around the extent to which education system in India holds practically among students. His next Selfie Mummy Google Daddy explores the dangers of mobile addiction in the younger generation. Ahead of the film’s release this week, the director tells CE why he chose the subject and cast Srujan Lokesh and Meghana Raj Sarja in the lead.

“While mobile addiction is the case in all households, I witnessed this at my home too. Going deep, I felt the major reason behind the problem is parents. Studying kids’ and parents’ behaviour, I learned that today parents are running to fulfill their ambitions. As a result, they are not spending quality time with their kids. Selfie Mummy Google Daddy explores these problems,” he says. However, he assures us the film will be entertaining despite its serious subject.

Talking about his casting choices, “Srujan Lokesh, a popular personality on the small screen, is known for his humour. I felt he was apt for the father’s role. Similarly, I chose Meghana Raj Sarja for the character as she hasn’t played such a role before,” says the director. He adds, “In addition, Achyuth Kumar plays a prominent role. With his character, we introduce the concept of a mobile deaddiction center, which I think will be most talked about in the future. We also have senior actor Dattanna and stand-up comedian Sudha Baragur playing pivotal characters.”

Interestingly, the film is bankrolled by 80 parents, which according to the director hasn’t happened before. “Since parents were our target audience, I narrated the story to many for feedback before shooting. I approached the principal of my son’s school, who gave permission to narrate the story to interested parents. I narrated the story to 200 parents, of which 80 of them were impressed and later became the producers of Selfie Mummy Google Daddy,” he says. The film made under Akash Butti Cinemas has music by Shamanth Nag, and Ravidranath has handled the cinematography.