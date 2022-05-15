I changed my shooting process for Bad Manners: Suri

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Suri’s Bad Manners, starring Abishek Ambareesh, is in the last leg of the shooting. The crew will start the last schedule on May 26, which encompasses a pending song shoot. “Shooting the film with nature and natural light and getting the right kind of performances takes time. It’s the case with Bad Manners,’’ says Suri. Suri speaks to CE about the film’s progress, actor Abishek, and more.

“We have not followed the regular shooting process, and that’s why it’s taking time. The film is more special because I have writers Surendra Nath and Amri taking care of the film’s screenplay. With some out-of-the-box dialogues penned by Maasti and Shekar’s cinematography, the film has shaped well in a way I had visualised.”

Talking about Abishek, Suri says, “Abi has worked in Amar, but he properly got introduced to me with Bad Manners. On the sets, whenever I spoke to him, I would sense Ambareesh in his voice and eyes. The audience will also feel the same way, I hope. On many occasions on the sets, Abishek was applauded for his performance, and he is very dedicated.” Abishek will be seen in three shades in different timelines.The film also has Priyanka Kumar and Rachita Ram playing the female leads. The film is about the thin line between being good and bad, says the director. The release date of the film, backed by Sudhir KM, will be announced soon. The film’s music is scored by Charan Raj.

The director’s next

Suri’s next is Kadana Virama, which is currently in the scripting stage. “It will be a big project starring a big star. Our current focus is on the writing; after which we will decide on the cast. Post this project, I will take up my other pending project, Kaage Bangara,” he says.

KGF Chapter 2 is a huge boost to Kannada industry:

Suri was also in praise of KGF Chapter 2 during his chat with CE. “In between my busy schedule, I watched Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2, and I was completely awed by Prashanth Neel’s vision - especially the way he has connected both the parts and how he wholeheartedly connects the audience to the KGF world. Today, the film is a hit across the globe and has entered the Rs 1000-crore-club, which is a proud moment for Sandalwood and Indian cinema,” explains Suri.“This tremendous success of KGF Chapter 2 has opened many doors,” says Suri. “The Sandalwood industry, apart from star films, is usually known to make low-budget movies with a budget of Rs 10 crores. Today, it is a happy feeling to learn producers are ready to make a Kannada film for Rs 50 crore. I consider this a milestone, and all the credit goes to Yash, Neel, and the producer Vijay Kiragandur.”