Sathish Ninasam to headline Ashoka Blade  

Based on a real incident, the film is set in the 70s and 80s.

By Express News Service

Based on a real incident, the film is set in the 70s and 80s. The story is penned by T K Dayanand and will mark the directorial debut of Vinod V Dhondalay Sathish Ninasam to headline a retro film, titled Ashoka Blade. The project commenced on Sunday with the release of a poster. The film’s story, written by T K Dayanand (of Bell Bottom fame), is also working on the screenplay.

The film will have Vinod V Dhondalay marking his directorial debut, who has an experience of 20 years in various Kannada projects. Based on a real incident, Ashoka Blade is set in the 70s and 80s. The film will feature Sathish as someone fighting for a community and will be sporting four different looks in the film. The film will pan through his different stages of life - youth (25), middle-age (35), and old age (70).

The entire shooting will take place in the locations of Chamarajnagar and Nanjangud. Ashoka Blade, backed by Vriddhi Creations and Sathish Pictures, will have music scored by Poornachandra Tejaswi and cinematography by Lavith. The film features Kavya Shetty in a prominent role, and the team is in the process of finalising the heroine and other supporting actors.

