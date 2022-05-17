STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
777 Charlie to have 21 premier shows across India

At the trailer launch, Rakshit Shetty explained his reason to release the film in multiple languages.

Published: 17th May 2022 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 777 Charlie. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Countdown begins for 777 Charlie, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 10. Rakshit Shetty is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the multilingual film reaches the widest audience possible. The highly-anticipated Kiranraj K directorial is expected to have 21 premiere shows across the country before the release.

“As a filmmaker, I feel the first three days of the film’s release are crucial and it is our responsibility to bring the audience to theatres,” said Rakshit at the trailer launch event, and added that the success of a similar strategy with Raj B Shetty’s Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vamana pushed them to try the same with 777 Charlie. “We have planned 21 premier shows at different parts of the country. Word-of-mouth publicity by the audience for the first few days is important, and premieres will help us to create the right buzz.”

Even as the entire team including Raj B shetty, and Rishab Shetty were present at the trailer launch event, all eyes were trained on Charlie the dog who took centrestage at the event. Talking about his five-year journey with 777 Charlie, actor Rakshit Shetty said, “I’m confident that the audience will have an emotional journey, and will also put a smile on all their faces. There is definitely a positive message to take away from 777 Charlie.”

777 Charlie will also be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. While actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumar is distributing the Malayalam version, director Karthik Subbaraj and actor Rana Daggubati will release the Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively. UFO will be releasing it in Hindi. 

Rakshit is also backing the film under his Paramvah Studios, in partnership with GS Gupta. Explaining his reason to release the film in multiple languages, Rakshit said, “Dogs have always been a human’s best friend, and the lockdown proved to us that dogs were indeed the best company. Also, certain themes of 777 Charlie felt universal, and I wanted a wider audience to see the film. Pet lovers would definitely love 777 Charlie, and even those who aren’t pet lovers would definitely think of adopting one after watching the film.”

