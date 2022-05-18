STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kannadati-fame Kiran Raj gears up for his next  

The college caper, titled Buddies, directed by Gurutej Shetty, will hit the screens on June 24.

Kiran Raj

By Express News Service

Kiran Raj, who has been creating waves on the small screen with his serial Kannadati, is equally geared up for his next big-screen outing. The actor’s upcoming film Buddies — a college caper, directed by Gurutej Shetty, is all set to entertain the audience from June 24. 

An official announcement of the release date was made at the song launch, which was unveiled by Master Samarth, a young fan of Kiran Raj. The song, Hodi Maga Goli, composed by Judah Sandy and sung by State award-winning singer Naveen Sajju, is written by the director himself. 

Apart from the lead actors, the film, which centres around friendships, stars Gopal Deshpande in a pivotal role, and also introduces a few new talents.

Siri Prahallad, who made her debut with Ondu Shikariya Kathe, is starring opposite Kiran Raj in the film. Produced by Bharathi Shetty, Buddies has Nibha Shetty making her debut as a cinematographer with this film. 

