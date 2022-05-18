Release date of Manuranjan Ravichandran’s Prarambha is out  

By Express News Service

Manuranjan Ravichandran’s Prarambha, which was earlier slated for a May 13 release, will now finally hit the screens this Friday. A romantic entertainer, directed by Manu Kalyadi, stars Manuranjan as an artist. The project will mark the Kannada debut of Keerthy Kalakeri.

Made under the Jenusri Thanusha Productions, Prarambha has Prajwal Pai composing the music and Suresh Babu handling the cinematography. The film also has Shambhavi Venkatesh and Kaddipudi Chandru featuring in pivotal roles.

Prarambha, which has received a U/A certificate, had created a buzz for the liplock scenes, which is said to have now been cut down to one. Prarambha marks the fourth project of Manuranjan, who was previously seen in films like Saheba, Brihaspati and Mugilpete.