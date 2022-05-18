STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonu Gowda to star in Yuvadheera’s neo-noir thriller, Good Gooder Goodest

Published: 18th May 2022 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Sonu Gowda

By Express News Service

Sonu Gowda, who is currently juggling between her teleserial and films, has bagged another interesting project, uniquely titled, Good Gooder Goodest.

The film will feature Sonu in the sensitive role of a sex worker. The story, screenplay, and direction of Good Gooder Goodest will be taken care of by Yuvadheera. He has conceived a contemporary satire, which he explains to be a neo-noir thriller that will have a mixture of various genres. 

Yuvadheera will star as the lead in the film, which also stars Suchendra Prasad, Adya Priya, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, V Manohar, John Devaraj, and Pramod Shetty.

Produced by Suresh B, the project will commence with a muhurath on May 20, and Yuvadheera has planned to complete the entire shooting in Bengaluru. With music by Shashank Sheshagiri, Good Gooder Goodest will have cinematography by Sandeep Valluri.

TAGS
Sonu Gowda Good Gooder Goodest Yuvadheera
