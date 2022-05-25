STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Couple Krishna and Milana Nagaraj to headline P C Shekar’s Love Birds

The shooting of the romantic drama, produced by Kaddipudi Chandru, will begin on May 30

Published: 25th May 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna and Milana Nagaraj

Krishna and Milana Nagaraj

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Real-life couples Krishna and Milana Nagaraj of Love Mocktail fame are roped into headline PC Shekar’s upcoming romantic drama. Titled Love Birds, the project already has Krishna on board. The team, who were in search of a female lead, have now finalised Milana Nagaraj for the role. The duo, who were first seen together in Preetham Gubbi’s Nam Duniya Nam Style, later collaborated for Charlie and Love Mocktail.

Post marriage, the two worked for the Love Mocktail sequel. This will now mark their second film after their wedding. Director Shekar is happy to have a real-life couple playing the leads in this film, which is set in a corporate sector backdrop. “With a real-life couple, the film has become even more interesting.

Nowadays, both husband and wife come from different backgrounds and have independent lifestyles. This was not the case two decades ago. Now, the independence of individuals leads to friction. But what keeps them together is love, which is something I’m exploring in Love Birds,” says Shekar.

The team plans to kick-start the start shoot on May 30. “The film’s shooting will take place in a 55-day- schedule. We are currently erecting 18 sets, where we will be covering a lot of portions of the film,” 
he says.

Shekar bills Love Birds as a romantic musical and is happy to team up with composer Arjun Janya for the ninth time. “We have seven tracks in the film, and it will be fresh tunes,’’ he says. With Kaddipudi Chandru bankrolling the project, Love Birds will have Shakti Shekar as the cinematographer.

