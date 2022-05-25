'Sorry-Karma Returns' is a comeback film for Ragini Dwivedi: Director Brahmanand Reddy

By Express News Service

'Sorry-Karma Returns' is one of the interesting projects in Ragini Dwivedi’s kitty. A revenge drama, Sorry is a prequel about the birth of a superhero, and the makers released a motion poster on the actor’s birthday.

The film, directed by Brahmanand Reddy, is billed to be a mix of many genres -- ominous, suspense, thriller and social drama. The plot revolves around Karma’s triumph over tyranny. “Sorry- Karma Returns is a comeback film for Ragini, which comes with a unique plot.

The film, which comes with technical brilliance, has the visuals designed with a flavour of surreal fantasy,” says the director. Sorry, produced by Naveen Kumar, Jai Kriplani, and Jane George, has music by Raju Emignur and has a background score by Anthony Paiano.

Rajeev Ganeshan has handled the cinematography of the film. Also, Ragini has Karva 3, and a couple of other films in Kannada and Telugu in the pipeline.