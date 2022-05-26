STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dialogue writer Nataraj’s directorial debut Wheelchair Romeo to hit theatres this week

Nataraj, the dialogue writer of films like Romeo, Orange, Zoom, and Chaddi Dost, is set to make his directorial debut with Wheelchair Romeo. The film will hit screens on May 27. 

Ram Chethen

By Express News Service

Written by Nataraj, the comedy-drama made all the right noises with its trailer. With heartfelt emotions at the centre of its narrative, Wheelchair Romeo is also about father-son bonding.

The film stars Ram Chethan as a person in a wheelchair whose encounter with Mayuri Kyatari, a visually impaired sex worker becomes the pivotal plot point. Interestingly, the idea of the subject came from a show on National Geographic Channel.

“An episode based in Australia has the father taking his son to a brothel. The thought was sensitive but was amusing too. I gave a comic twist to this line and made it into Wheelchair Romeo,” says Nataraj. The film has Suchendra Prasad appearing in an important role and also features Rangayana Raghu and Tabla Nani as supporting characters. Backed by Venkatachaliah under Agastya Creations banner, Wheelchair Romeo has Bharath BJ as the composer.

