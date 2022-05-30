STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Kaali will portray Abishek as a typical angry young man’

...says director S Krishna, who confirms his collaboration with Abishek Ambareesh, and shares the title and lead characters’ look poster.
 

Published: 30th May 2022

Cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that director S Krishna and Abishek Ambareesh were collaborating on a film, titled Kaali. On the occasion of Ambareesh’s birth anniversary, an official confirmation about the film was made by Krishna and the actor. “New beginnings, need all your blessings,” wrote Abhishek, and shared the first poster of the film that features him with an intense look. 

Billed to be a period drama set in the 1990s, the film will revolve around the Kaveri riots. Sharing the poster, Krishna urged fans to wish the best for the ‘young rebel star’. Calling Kaali a novel attempt for him, Krishna says, “Gajakesari, starring Yash, had all the elements of a commercial entertainer. Hebbuli was an action-packed thriller, and Pailwaan was a sports drama. Kaali will be a unique love story.”

Kaali is the love story between a Kananda boy and a Tamil girl, and the director has considered a real-life incident and fictionalised it for cinematic purposes. “While a true story inspires it, I’m not coming out with a replica of the incident. Kaali will portray Abishek as a typical angry young man,” he says.

Written and directed by Krishna, Kaali will be backed by producer Swapna Krishna under the RRR Motion Pictures banner. The makers are planning to begin shooting the film in July after Abishek completes filming for Suri’s Bad Manners. “I wanted to portray Abishek in a particular way, and he is currently undergoing a transformation for the character. One can see a new Abi in Kaali. Meanwhile, we are finalising the heroine, and the rest of the cast for the film,” he says.

