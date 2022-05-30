STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahesh Kumar to direct Abishek’s fourth film  

Abishek Ambareesh, who is currently shooting for Bad Manners, will soon begin shooting for S Krishna’s Kaali. 

Sandalwood actor Abishek Ambareesh. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

A poster from AA04

Meanwhile, the actor has greenlit his fourth film, which will be helmed by Ayogya and MadaGaja director Mahesh Kumar.

Tentatively titled AA 04, the makers have revealed a poster of the film, which read, ‘The Rebellion begins’. Abishek looks raw and rugged in the poster, which hints at the film being an action entertainer.

“This will be a story of a warrior, and it is going to be a different subject for Abishek. The project will officially commence on October 3, on Abishek’s birthday, before which we will be revealing more details about the film,” says the director.

