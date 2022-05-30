STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Shooting for Mansore’s 19.20.21 wrapped up

The director shares the first few stills of the film, which is likely to hit theatres in November.

Published: 30th May 2022 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Mansore with the team. (File Photo)

Mansore with the team. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

National award-winning director Mansore has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming political thriller, 19.20.21. Sharing the first few stills from the film, Mansore said that the entire film was shot in a 51-day schedule, and has been filmed in unique locations of Yellapura, Hubbali, Dharwad, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, and Bengaluru.

Coming from the director of Harivu, Nathicharami, and 1978, the subject of 19.20.21 is set during the pandemic and will focus on human rights violations. The film, which created a buzz with the first look poster, explores the problems of the common man, who are suffering at the hands of the government and system.

19.20.21, produced by R Devaraj, has cinematography by Satya Hegde. The film’s music is composed by Ronada Bakkesh and Bindu Malani. “We are now doing the post-production work, and are hoping to release the film in November,” says Mansore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp