Shooting for Mansore’s 19.20.21 wrapped up

By Express News Service

National award-winning director Mansore has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming political thriller, 19.20.21. Sharing the first few stills from the film, Mansore said that the entire film was shot in a 51-day schedule, and has been filmed in unique locations of Yellapura, Hubbali, Dharwad, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, and Bengaluru.

Coming from the director of Harivu, Nathicharami, and 1978, the subject of 19.20.21 is set during the pandemic and will focus on human rights violations. The film, which created a buzz with the first look poster, explores the problems of the common man, who are suffering at the hands of the government and system.

19.20.21, produced by R Devaraj, has cinematography by Satya Hegde. The film’s music is composed by Ronada Bakkesh and Bindu Malani. “We are now doing the post-production work, and are hoping to release the film in November,” says Mansore.