Vinoo Venkatesh-Prabhudheva’s multilingual film gives psychological sci-fi thriller

By Express News Service

Prabhudheva is teaming up with Sandesh Productions for a multilingual project. Now, it is confirmed that director Vinoo Venketesh is roped in to wield the megaphone for the film. Vinoo is known for his Tamil film Cinderella, starring SJ Suryah. The upcoming film is a psychological sci-fi thriller, and according to the director, the film will cater to all kinds of audiences.

This is the 31st project of the production house, which is known for making films like Airavata, Odeya, Amar, and Rishab Shetty’s upcoming film, Harikathe Alla Girikathe. The yet-to-be-titled film will have four female leads. “We are currently auditioning for the roles. So far, we have roped in Ramya Krishnan for a pivotal role. We have also approached Rachita Ram to play one of the heroines.

We are also in talks with a few other stars from different industries to be part of the project. We will soon announce the title and other details of the film,” says Vinoo. The upcoming film will go on the floors on July 5, and its composer Amresh Ganesh (Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva, Charlie Chaplin 2) has already started working on the tracks for the film.

Made on a big budget, the multilingual film produced by Sandesh N will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The shoot will be held in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.