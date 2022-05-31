STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Vinoo Venkatesh-Prabhudheva’s multilingual film gives psychological sci-fi thriller

The pan-India project, bankrolled by Sandesh Productions, also has Ramya Krishnan onboard. The makers have approached Rachita Ram to play one of the female leads
 

Published: 31st May 2022 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Prabhudheva, Amresh Ganesh and Vinoo Venkatesh

Prabhudheva, Amresh Ganesh and Vinoo Venkatesh

By Express News Service

Prabhudheva is teaming up with Sandesh Productions for a multilingual project. Now, it is confirmed that director Vinoo Venketesh is roped in to wield the megaphone for the film. Vinoo is known for his Tamil film Cinderella, starring SJ Suryah. The upcoming film is a psychological sci-fi thriller, and according to the director, the film will cater to all kinds of audiences.

This is the 31st project of the production house, which is known for making films like Airavata, Odeya, Amar, and Rishab Shetty’s upcoming film, Harikathe Alla Girikathe. The yet-to-be-titled film will have four female leads. “We are currently auditioning for the roles. So far, we have roped in Ramya Krishnan for a pivotal role. We have also approached Rachita Ram to play one of the heroines.

We are also in talks with a few other stars from different industries to be part of the project. We will soon announce the title and other details of the film,” says Vinoo. The upcoming film will go on the floors on July 5, and its composer Amresh Ganesh (Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva, Charlie Chaplin 2) has already started working on the tracks for the film.

Made on a big budget, the multilingual film produced by Sandesh N will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The shoot will be held in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prabhudeva Multilingual project Audience
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp