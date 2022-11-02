Home Entertainment Kannada

My debut in Sandalwood is happening a little late: Actor Jayaram

The actor joins the sets of his first Kannada film, Ghost, and will be sharing screen space with Shivarajkumar

Published: 02nd November 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Shivarajkumar, director Srini and Jayaram on the sets of Ghost

By Express News Service

Actor Jayaram, who mainly worked in Malayalam cinema, has also made a mark in Tamil and Telugu. However, a stint in Kannada cinema always eluded him, but it is finally happening with the Shivarajkumar-starrer Ghost. Directed by Srini, the heist thriller, made under the Sandesh Production banner, is currently on floors, and actor Jayaram joined the film's sets a couple of days ago. 

"Shivarajkumar and I have known each other for a long time now. Being brand ambassadors of the same jewellery company, we would meet every year. We often discussed cinema. Incidentally, it was in 2019 that Shivanna asked if I was interested in working in Kannada cinema. I was more than happy and didn't mind playing a guest role too. However, Shivanna insisted that if I'm making my Sandalwood debut, it should be with a prominent role. Finally, it got realised six months ago with Srini's Ghost," explains Jayaram, 

Two days into the shoot, Jayaram shares that he is enjoying the atmosphere, and the role of a special police officer, he is playing, "I'm making sure that I'm perfect with the language, and I pronounce the Kannada words correctly. I will also be dubbing for the film," says Jayaram, who will complete his first schedule in Bengaluru, and will next head to Mysuru for the second schedule. "The people of Karnataka are happy with my debut, and I'm receiving a lot of love, especially from Shivanna fans, who have been dropping 'Thank you' messages." 

Recalling his "soul connection" with Karnataka, Jayaram goes back to 1987-88 when he started his career as an actor. "It was the beginning days of my acting career. Those days, we did mostly small-budget films, and still, we would have 4 to 5 songs. So if any song needs to be portrayed with richness, our dream destination would always be the Brindavan Gardens in Mysuru.

If the film sequence needed something more spectacular, we added the water fountain. I remember how much I would request the producer that my song should have fountains in the background," chuckles Jayaram, as he also shares his long-lasting attachment to Bengaluru. "When I was studying SSLC, our school had an excursion to Bangalore. Brigade Road was one of the main highlights of the city, where I would often go shopping. Today, the infrastructure of the city has changed, but it has not lost its charm. Bengaluru is still a beautiful city."

That's not all, Jayaram, who is also a nature lover, and is passionate about wildlife, would often visit Bannerghatta, Nagarahole, Bandipur, and Kabini. In fact, he still enjoys going to all these places every year. "I have a lot of connections to this city, and the state. Just that my debut in Sandalwood happened a little late," he signs off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayaram Ghost Sandesh Production
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp