Sunil Kumar's directorial debut 'Nee Mayeolago Maye Ninolago' all set to hit theatres on November 4

By Express News Service

Sunil Kumar Basavantappa’s directorial debut, Nee Mayeolago Maye Ninolago, is slated to release on November 4th. “The psychological thriller unveils the ephemeral mind of the protagonist to different situations in his life, which ultimately leads to a paradox,” says Sunil Kumar as he explains the premise of the film, which is not only written by him but also features him in a pivotal role.

Talking about the initial responses to the film after its premiere shows, Sunil says, “Our film premiered in Melbourne and to a few sections of the audience in Bengaluru, and we have already received a good response. This has given new hope to the team.”

Nee Mayeolago Maye Ninolago is headlined by Darshan Raghaviah, who is also producing the film. With cinematography by Sumant Badri and music by Srihari, the film stars Balaraj Wadi, Manas Gabriel, and Revathi Holla among others.

