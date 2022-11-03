‘My TV serial experience benefits my film career’, says actor Megha Shetty

By Express News Service

Megha Shetty needs no introduction. An actor, who began her career on the small screen with the tv serial Jothe Jotheyalli got instant popularity. Megha says it was unexpected and likes to credit the entire team for the recognition. The young talent, who continues to work in the serial, has also leapt to the silver screen.

Megha, who has completed shooting for four films, is all excited and geared up for the release of her first silver screen outing, Dil Pasand, a romantic drama directed by Shiva Tejas, and backed by Sumanth Kranthi, where she is paired opposite Krishna of Love Mocktail fame. The film also features Nishvika Naidu as the other lead.

She shares that her learnings from the small screen have benefitted her film career. “My father and my grandmother are theatre artists, and I guess I have inherited it. However, my serials have been the best learning platform, especially for actors, who come with no acting background. If the audience finds my performance in cinema good it is because of my experience in the small screen.”

She goes on to share the differences she spotted while shooting for the silver screen. “It was a big team with a different atmosphere. Everyone was a stranger to me, and initially, I had difficulties approaching them and kept wondering how I should break the ice, and initiate conversations with them. Thankfully, every actor I have worked with has made me feel comfortable and that made me perform better.”

The serial actor always wanted to be part of content-driven entertainers and play important characters. Her role in Dilpasand, has two different variations. “Minchu has an extremely traditional side to her, but the situations force her to become modern. Without revealing much, I just want to say that the film is a fun-filled family entertainer and will cater to all kinds of audiences. It will be as sweet as Dilpasand.

Unlike actors, who have left serial for films, Megha manages to juggle her shooting for Jothe Jotheyalli, and manage dates for film projects. “I have an emotional connection with the small screen and particularly to my serial Jothe Jotheyalli. Irrespective of the medium, I consider everything as a responsibility and do it with love. I’m currently enjoying the workaholic life,” he says.

Megha also has Tribble Riding with Ganesh, directed by Mahesh Gowda, and Kaiva with Dhanveerrah helmed by Jayathirtha, for which she has a schedule left. Operation London Cafe is another film, for which she has completed shooting. “The result of 2 years of my work in these four films will now be out one by one for the audience to watch, and I’m anxiously waiting to know their reactions,” she says.

