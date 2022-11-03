Home Entertainment Kannada

Pruthvi Ambaar, Milana Nagaraj’s 'For Regn' to release in February 2023

The makers, who unveiled the first look of the film on November 1, also announced the film will hit the screens on February 10, 2023.

Published: 03rd November 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Stills from the film 'For Regn'

By Express News Service

Dia-fame Pruthvi Ambaar and Love Mocktail star Milana Nagaraj are set to unite for Naveen Dwarakanath’s upcoming romantic drama, For Regn. The makers, who unveiled the first look of the film on November 1, also announced the film will hit the screens on February 10, 2023.

Techie-turned-filmmaker, Naveen has earlier made documentaries and short films like Shadow, Harivina Haadi, and Yellow Board. He is set to make his feature film debut with For Regn. 

“It was my friend and producer Naveen Rao who encouraged me to shift to feature films. With Pruthvi and Milana on board, I’m glad to have roped in the right lead cast. The film has shaped up well, and now it has reached the release stage.” 

The film features Tabla Nani in a key role and features famous veteran Tulu comedian Aravind Bolar in a pivotal role. For Regn also stars Sudharani, Babu Hirannaiah, and Sudha Belawadi in prominent roles. The film’s music is composed by Harisha R and the cinematography is by Vivek SK.

