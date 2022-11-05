‘It’s a blessing to stay as a commercial heroine for this long’

By Express News Service

10 years as a heroine in the present generation is a major feat,” says Challenging Star Darshan congratulating his 'Kranti' co-star Rachita Ram. “There were times when the heroine had a life span of two decades, but it is difficult now. Today most heroines manage to stay relevant only for 6 to 7 years. It is only her talent and dedication that has brought her to this point,” said Darshan.

Rachita spoke to CE about this milestone and her new latest project, 'Kranti'. “I took a leap from the small screen to films and made my silver screen debut with Darshan’s Bulbul, and the first day of my shoot was on September 21, 2012. Ten years later, I began shooting for 'Kranti' on the same day, and the crew also celebrated my career anniversary,” says Rachita, adding, “V Harikrishna was the music director for Bulbul, and he is again working in 'Kranti'.

But this time he is also directing the film apart from composing music.” Having been in the industry for a decade, she says that her upcoming film 'Kranti' will redefine the next few years of her film journey. “With 'Kranti' being the first release in the 10th year of my career, it feels like I’m back to square one, and my second innings has begun. Whatever experience I gained over this decade was just trial and practice. I got to study myself as an actor, and observe the industry inside out. But now it is going to be a fresh phase again.”

Rachita has always been considered a commercial heroine, and she is happy to maintain that status to date. “It’s a blessing to stay as a commercial heroine for the longest run, and a place every actor wishes to be in. Except for one or two films, which I regret doing, I’m glad that every filmmaker had me in their mind when they wrote their characters. However, at times, I was told that I’m a commercial heroine, who they can’t afford. It is a wrong perception.

Being here for so many years, I understand the Kannada film market. Moreover, I’m an actor first, and only then a heroine. I can blend into any kind of character. I don’t value everything from a remuneration point of view. I have tried a few realistic subjects and going forward, I intend to experiment with roles, and good stories,” she says. The actor, who has a couple of films like Shabari, and Love Me or Hate Me at different stages of production will finalise her next projects after the release of 'Kranti' on January 26.

