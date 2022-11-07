I didn’t find anyone better than Ramya to play the role in 'Uttarakaanda'

By Express News Service

Ramya’s long-awaited return to the silver screen is finally coming to fruition with the Dhananjay-starrer 'Uttarakaanda'. Talking to CE, director Rohit Padaki said that they were looking for an actor, who has the calibre to pull off a strong character, and Ramya fit the bill perfectly.

“I had approached Ramya for my previous film, Ratnan Prapancha, but she couldn’t make it. Finally, with 'Uttarakaanda', it is happening,” says Rohit, who added that he approached Ramya after she backed out of Raj B Shetty’s Swati Muthina Male Haniye.

This will be Ramya’s first Kannada film in the gangster drama genre. Not revealing many details about her role, Rohit shares that Ramya will play a headstrong rural woman in her early 30s. 'Uttarakaanda' is billed as a mass entertainer, and is set in North Karnataka. “This movie depicts the struggle of a man’s eccentric mind. The theory of right and wrong. 'Uttarakaanda' is a celebration, and telling a story of North Karnataka was a big challenge and responsibility,” says Rohit.

Apart from Dhananjay and Ramya, the makers are planning to rope in big names and currently are said to be in talks with a couple of top stars. The film presented by Vijay Kiragandur is jointly produced by Karthik Gowda, and Yogi G Raj and the makers will begin shooting in January 2023. 'Uttarakaanda' will have Charan Raj scoring the music, and Arvind Kashyap taking care of the cinematography.

It is a pleasure to return to the silver screen with such a good film team: Ramya

Ramya speaking about her comeback film, 'Uttarakaanda', the actor says, “When I was asked for the role of the heroine in Ratnan Prapancha, I could not accept the project due to some reasons. It is a pleasure to return to the silver screen with such a good team. In recent days, the association with this team and the love and affection shown to me have given me the feeling that I am in a good place. Can’t wait to start shooting with such giant talents”

The dream of sharing screen space with Sandalwood Queen is coming true: Dhananjay

“My role in 'Uttarakaanda' will be one of my toughest roles,” says Dhananjay, adding, “I believe that miracles happen when like-minded people come together and they selflessly contribute to the cinema. This will be my second project with director Rohit Padaki, and a hat-trick collaboration with producers Karthik and Yogi. 'Uttarakaanda' is another bold step, and I am hoping to head towards another milestone.”

About working with Ramya, Dhananjay says, “The dream of sharing the screen with our Sandalwood Queen is coming true through this movie.”

