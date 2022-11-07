Home Entertainment Kannada

Release date of Ganesh’s 'Tribble Riding' announced

This Mahesh Gowda directorial will be the next release for the Golden Star,  who delivered a hit with his previous film, Gaalipata 2.

A still fromTribble Riding

By Express News Service

Ganesh-starrer 'Tribble Riding' finally gets a release date. The film, which is billed to be an out-and-out-comedy, will be hitting the theatres on November 25. An official announcement was made by the team on Saturday.

Apart from Ganesh, 'Tribble Ridding' stars Megha Shetty, Rachana Inder, Aditi Prabhudeva, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Ravi Shankar Gowda, and Kuri Pratap.

Bankrolled by Ramgopal, 'Tribble Riding' has Sai Kartheek composing the music and Jai Anand handling the cinematography.

