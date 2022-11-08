Kamblihula has caught the attention of Sandalwood celebrities

By Express News Service

Kamblihula, which was released on November 4, slowly and steadily garnered attention among the audience and Sandalwood celebrities.

Appreciation has been pouring in from various personalities including producer, Rockline Venkatesh, actors Abishek Ambareesh, Pramod of Ratnan Prapancha fame, Sathish Ninasam, and Ayogya director Mahesh Kumar.

Everyone had good things to say about the film and has lauded it as a genuine attempt by debutant director Naveen Sreenivas, in his very first film, and is audience friendly. A teenage romance starring Anjan Nagendra and Ashwitha Hegde as leads is set in the background of Malenadu.

Director Naveen has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues of the film, which has Rohit Kumar, Deepak Rai Panaji, and Sandhya Ninasam playing supporting roles. The film is backed by Grey Square Studios and has music by Shivaprasad.

