Kannada cinema has set high standards: Shivarajkumar

By Express News Service

At the trailer launch of Pavan Wadeyar’s upcoming directorial, 'Raymo', Shivarajkumar spoke about the sky-high expectations for the film. Talking about the leads Ishaan and Ashika Ranganath, Shivarajkumar said that he was happy about the way the actors are progressing in their respective careers.

“Kannada cinema has set high standards today, and Kantara is a pride for all of us. I pray to God that 'Raymo' also is another superhit coming from the Kannada industry,” mentions Shivarajkumar, who added the importance of having producers like CR Manohar in Sandalwood.

Speaking at the event, Ishan said that even if he does many more films in his career, 'Raymo' will always remain close to his heart. Ashika thanked director Pavan Wadeyar for choosing her to play the role of Mohana in the musical drama, which she calls one of her most unique roles.

“Romance can be expressed in many ways, and there are also varied emotions to look out for in this film,” says director Pavan. With composer Arjun Janya onboard, 'Raymo' has cinematography by Vaidy.

