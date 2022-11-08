Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada cinema has set high standards: Shivarajkumar

Speaking at the trailer launch event of Raymo, the Hattrick hero who praised Kantara hopes to see Pavan Wadeyar’s upcoming directorial becoming a success

Published: 08th November 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Shivarajkumar at the trailer launch event

By Express News Service

At the trailer launch of Pavan Wadeyar’s upcoming directorial, 'Raymo', Shivarajkumar spoke about the sky-high expectations for the film. Talking about the leads Ishaan and Ashika Ranganath, Shivarajkumar said that he was happy about the way the actors are progressing in their respective careers.

“Kannada cinema has set high standards today, and Kantara is a pride for all of us. I pray to God that 'Raymo' also is another superhit coming from the Kannada industry,” mentions Shivarajkumar, who added the importance of having producers like CR Manohar in Sandalwood.

Speaking at the event, Ishan said that even if he does many more films in his career, 'Raymo' will always remain close to his heart. Ashika thanked director Pavan Wadeyar for choosing her to play the role of Mohana in the musical drama, which she calls one of her most unique roles. 

“Romance can be expressed in many ways, and there are also varied emotions to look out for in this film,” says director Pavan. With composer Arjun  Janya onboard, 'Raymo' has cinematography by Vaidy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannada cinema Pavan Wadeyar Kantara
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp