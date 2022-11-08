Home Entertainment Kannada

TK Dayanand’s second film will be a mysterious mafia tale

The noted director-writer of Benkipatna will be helming a violent film, based on a true incident set in the 80s

Published: 08th November 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Vasishta Simha

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

K Dayanand, the director of the critically acclaimed Benkipatna rose to fame for writing Bell Bottom and Act 1978. He is also penning the script of the yet-to-be-released Ashoka Blade starring Sathish Ninasam, an untitled film starring Abishek Ambareesh and directed by Mahesh Kumar, Bell Bottom 2, and a web series.

Dayanand will now be back to directing his second film. The director’s next outing will have a high dose of violence and touch upon a real-life incident that happened in 1988 in a town between Kerala and the Karnataka border.

“This is a mysterious mafia tale, that has never been told on the silver screen,” says Dayanand, who has completed the script, and is finalising the star cast for the film. “Vasishta Simha is on board, and I’m planning to approach Dhananjay soon. An official announcement about the project’s technicians will be made once I finalise the rest of the cast.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Benkipatna K Dayanand Bell Bottom and Act 1978
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp