TK Dayanand’s second film will be a mysterious mafia tale

K Dayanand, the director of the critically acclaimed Benkipatna rose to fame for writing Bell Bottom and Act 1978. He is also penning the script of the yet-to-be-released Ashoka Blade starring Sathish Ninasam, an untitled film starring Abishek Ambareesh and directed by Mahesh Kumar, Bell Bottom 2, and a web series.

Dayanand will now be back to directing his second film. The director’s next outing will have a high dose of violence and touch upon a real-life incident that happened in 1988 in a town between Kerala and the Karnataka border.

“This is a mysterious mafia tale, that has never been told on the silver screen,” says Dayanand, who has completed the script, and is finalising the star cast for the film. “Vasishta Simha is on board, and I’m planning to approach Dhananjay soon. An official announcement about the project’s technicians will be made once I finalise the rest of the cast.”

