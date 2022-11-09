I insist on choosing feel-good films: Krishna

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Throughout his career, actor Krishna’s go-to genres have been romance and family entertainers, and the actor admits that it was a completely conscious decision. “Today, most films in every language or even OTT content are mostly action-packed flicks and thrillers. However, I insist on going with feel-good films, specifically family-oriented scripts. This struck my mind after my debut directorial, Love Mocktail. I felt it is the simple stories and relatable characters that ensure people connect with the film. Thankfully, I have a handful of directors, who come to me with good romantic and family stories. One such film is Dilpasand,” says Krishna.

Dilpasand, which is set to release this week, is billed as a fun entertainer that is heavy on emotions. Krishna plays the character of Santhu, an introvert, who doesn’t express a lot and feels inferior about himself. “I play a person, who has grown up in a strict atmosphere, and a particular situation diverts his lifestyle. The way society reacts to this behaviour is what transpires in Dilpasand.”

Krishna also points out that his films usually don’t have a villain, “Villains are usually seen in a face-off with the hero. There is bloodshed, and crimes, which have been the template arc of an antagonist. However, in my films, each character has both negatives and positives in them, and it is the situations that make one a hero or a villain. In general, I don’t like too many filmy stereotypes in my projects. I want films that either entertain me or make me emotional, and that has always been the case with my films.

Apart from Bachelor, which is little on the commercial side, my other flicks including Sugar Factory, Love Birds, Love Me or Hate Me, and Kaushalya Supraja Rama are mostly romantic and family-oriented scripts. if you observe, my films mostly deal with husband and wife relationships. I think it will always have an influence on the audience,” says Krishna, adding, that stories from his married friends also help him to relate to such films.

Also starring Megha Shetty and Nishvika Naidu, Dilpasand will be Krishna’s first collaboration with director Shiva Tejas.

