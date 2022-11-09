Home Entertainment Kannada

Vedha’s first teaser to highlight weapons 

Shivarajkumar’s 125th film, directed by Harsha, to release around Christmas

Shivarajkumar

By Express News Service

Vedha is slated for a December 23 release, and the makers of Shivarajkumar’s 125th film are coming up with the first teaser on November 11. The tagline of the first teaser read, “Weapons of Vedha will come to life.” 

Director Harsha has planned a unique way of promoting this film, and says that the first glimpse from Vedha will highlight different kinds of weapons used in the film.

Vedha will be the fourth collaboration between Harsha and Shivarajkumar after Vajrakaya, Bhajarangi, and Bhajarangi 2, and has the Century Star playing the titular role in the action fantasy drama.

Vedha, which has a tagline The Brutal 1960’s, is a rural period drama, and will be out in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. 

With music by Arjun Janya, Vedha has cinematography by Swamy J. Meanwhile, the first single from Vedha is to be out on November 27 at a grand launch event likely to be held in Mysuru.

Another interesting piece of news is that the director and music composer has been discussing with a big star to render his voice for a song, details of which the team plans to reveal once the actor completes recording the track. “We have a lot of surprises in store from team Vedha,” says the director.

Vedha, produced by Geetha Pictures in collaboration with Zee Studios, has Ganavi Lakshman playing the female lead, and also features Shwetha Chengappa and Aditi Sagar in important roles.

TAGS
Shivarajkumar Vedha
