Bharat Bopanna marks his Tamil debut with Thalaivi director Vijay  

The actor will face off against Arun Vijay in the action entertainer titled Achcham Enbathu Illaye.

Actor Bharat Bopanna

By Express News Service

Actor Bharat Bopanna, known for his stint in  TV serials like Girija Kalyana, Radha Kalyana, and Brahmagantu, made his tinsel town debut with Demo Piece. The actor, who will be seen playing a pivotal character in the upcoming biopic, Vijayanand, is set to foray into Tamil cinema. 

Bharat will play the antagonist in Thalaivi director Vijay’s next, Achcham Enbathu Illaye, which stars Arun Vijay, Nimisha Sajayan, and Amy Jackson in the lead. Interestingly, Bharat gets to play the antagonist role in his Kollywood debut.  

Back after completing a schedule in London, Bharat expressed his happiness in getting a big break in Tamil. “It is an out-and-out action film. I had previously auditioned for one of director Vijay’s films, but unfortunately, I could not be part of the film.

It was after 3 years, I got a call from the director, who asked me whether I was interested in playing the negative role. I was more than happy that he remembered me and gave me another opportunity. I immediately said Yes.

The role is that of an Angry young man on a mission. I always wanted to do action, and this film is like a dream come true,” he says. Bharat will soon be joining the next schedule of Achcham Enbathu Illaye, scheduled in Chennai. 
 

