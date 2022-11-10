Home Entertainment Kannada

It is never a cakewalk for a producer’s son to enter the industry: Shreyas Manju

Shreyas Manju speaks about his upcoming commercial action entertainer, Raana, ahead of its release this week.

Published: 10th November 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Shreyas Manju

Shreyas Manju

By Express News Service

Despite being producer K Manju’s son, Shreyas Manju admits having struggles in establishing his career. “While a star’s son usually gets a fan following, that is not the case for children of producers. It isn’t always a cakewalk. There is an assumption that we enter the industry, and as a show-off. But it is not the truth. I’m here purely on passion, and I want to prove it with my own talent,” says the actor. 

Shreyas Manju

Shreyas, who made his debut with Paddehuli, is back on the big screen after three years with Raana. “In fact, I had completed shooting for Vishnu Priya much before Raana. However, we decided to release Raana first,” he says.

The actor shares that producer Gujjal Purushotham saw his performance in Vishnu Priya and offered him the Nanda Kishore directorial, which is set to release this week. 

In Raana, Shreyas Manju plays an aspiring police officer, and the actor describes it as a commercial entertainer, which not only is a good thriller but also has realistic action sequences, “Despite being trained in various forms of fights, I still underwent a short training and got specialised for the stunt episodes. It is one of the highlights of the film,” says Shreyas, who will have two shades to his role.

With Reeshma Nanaiah playing the lead, Raana has Kirik Party actor Samyuktha Hegde appearing in a special song. With Shekar Chandru handling the cinematography, Raana has music composed by Chandan Shetty.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shreyas Manju K Manju Raana
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp