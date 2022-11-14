SS Rajamouli confirms RRR sequel

Home Entertainment Kannada

Published: 14th November 2022 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The RRR frenzy seems to know no end. Just when it felt like the storm began to calm, SS Rajamouli dropped an update that is likely to instigate another wave of hype and excitement. The filmmaker, who is touring with the film in North America, has confirmed that the film will get a sequel.

Speaking at one such screening event in Chicago, the filmmaker said that his father Vijayendra Prasad is currently working on the story. “My father is story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about ‘RRR 2’ and he’s working on the story.”

Considering the nascency of the sequel and SS Rajamouli’s commitments, it is wise to assume that if the sequel eventually materialises, it will take a few years to see fruition and hit screens. RRR itself was officially announced in 2017 and hit the screens in 2022.

