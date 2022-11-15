Anup Chandrasekharan forays into films

By Express News Service

Anup Chandrasekharan, who has over three decades of experience in entertainment, and is known for bringing Puneeth Rajkumar to the small screen with Kannadada Kotiyadhipati and introducing popular reality shows like Pyate Hudgir Halli life, has plans to come up with web series and films through In10Media. Speaking to a section of media, Anup said they have collaborated on two Tamil Films, which are in the initial stages of development, and now have a plethora of offerings for Kannada entertainment. Anup also mentioned that one project is in the last stage of finalising the formalities. “We are in talks with a reputed actor in the industry for the project, and an official announcement will be made once we close the deal,” he says.