I entered the industry with zero expectations: Rachana Inder

By Express News Service

It has been an interesting year for Rachana Inder. The actor, who made her debut with Love Mocktail, and played a pivotal character in its sequel, started off 2022 with the Rishab Shetty-starrer Hari Kathe Alla Girikathe. She followed it up with director Shashank’s Love 360. Her next will be Tribble Riding, starring Golden Star Ganesh, which also features Aditi Prabhudeva and Megha Shetty.

Rachana, who is pursuing her MBA and busy submitting her assignments, took out time to talk about her role, her career, and working with Ganesh in the film. “When I was taking acting as a profession, one condition from my parents was that I should complete my studies.

Since I come from a non-film background, they never wanted me to give up my studies. I am giving my 100 per cent both in my studies, as well as in my films,” says Rachana, adding, “I entered the industry with zero expectations, but I’m glad that I got an opportunity to begin my career with an established actor like Krishna, and then acting alongside Rishab Shetty. I got an opportunity to work with a noted director like Shashank, and as a solo heroine. Now, it has only got bigger with Tribble Riding starring Ganesh.”

Rachana says that Tribble Riding was a film she began shooting just after Love Mocktail, and to her, it was like just getting into the field without any practice. “Initially I was nervous because they gave dialogues on the spot, and my first shot was with Ganesh and Rangayana Raghu Sir. Since I still have stage fear, I became conscious of so many people around me. I felt the whole spotlight was on me, and for a minute I felt blacked out. But with time, I got comfortable,” says Rachana, who plays a gutsy woman named Radhika in the film, which is a complete comic caper with strong elements of emotions.

Except for Love 360, Rachana has always been part of multistarrers, and talking about this coincidence, Rachana says, “Even though Tribble Riding has a big ensemble cast, I play a very significant role. All my scenes are with the Golden Star.”

Sharing her working experience with Ganesh, Rachana says that he is a star who always carried a smile on his face. “He always created a light atmosphere on the sets, and it is very helpful for upcoming talents like me. He didn’t mind me going for multiple takes, and I never saw him getting irritated or angry, which I should be thankful about,” she signs off.

