Producer Guneet Monga to tie the knot in December in Mumbai 

Producer Guneet Monga (Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Pagglait) will tie the knot to Delhi-based businessman Sunny Kapoor in December in Mumbai. The couple is going to have a Mumbai wedding on December 11 and 12, which will be followed by functions in Delhi on December 16.

In June this year, Guneet and Sunny had ‘staged’ their wedding for Sunny’s ailing grandmother, who was diagnosed with cancer. She passed away a few weeks after the event. Guneet shares, “Having once staged a whole wedding for Dadi ji we are now set to tie the knot in real life.

Though I was born and brought up in Delhi, my whole life is now in Mumbai - my ‘Karma Bhoomi’. I have found friends like family here. All the ceremonies will be in Mumbai with a reception in Delhi. Ever since I was 18, I wanted to get married and finally met Sunny last year on a dating app!” She further adds, ‘I am so grateful to have found a family that is so loving and giving. Since I lost both my parents at the age of 23, I have dreamt of having a big family and I am so excited for that dream to come true. Can’t wait to end the year with a big bang.”

Sunny Kapoor is a Delhi-based businessman and fashion entrepreneur who owns a company named Meenakshi Creations. Guneet was an executive producer on the documentary Period. End of Sentence, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019. She runs the content-focused film banner Sikhya Entertainment. Their next production, Kathal, starring Sanya Malhotra, is set to release on Netflix.

