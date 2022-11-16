Aniissh to headline a rom-com directed by Abhishek Shetty

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Aniissh, who was last seen in Benki, gears up to kickstart shooting his next project. The actor will be collaborating with Nam Gani B'Com Pass and Gajanana and Gang director Abhishek Shetty for a rom-com titled Araam Aravind Swamy.

The director, who has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues for the film had initially planned to play the lead. However, he has decided to go behind the camera and has cast Aniish to play the hero. The producers of Akira and Gultoo will be jointly bankrolling the project.

The makers plan to begin shooting by November end, and an official announcement of the project will be made in December, when more details will be revealed.

