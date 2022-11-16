Home Entertainment Kannada

Raj B Shetty wraps up filming 'Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye'

Lauding Siri Ravikumar for giving an extraordinary performance, Raj share that they finished shooting 
the film in 18 days

Published: 16th November 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Raj B Shetty, the maker of Ondu Motteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, has wrapped up his third directorial, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye. An official post about the shooting being completed was posted by the production house, Apple Box Studios, which will mark the first production venture of actor Ramya.

Siri Ravikumar

Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye was supposed to be Ramya’s comeback film, which stars Raj B Shetty in the lead. However, due to some last-minute changes, Ramya decided to just produce the project, and actor Siri Ravikumar was roped in.

Raj, who has set the film in parts of Ooty and Mysuru, says that the film was shot in a single schedule of 18 days. “We went with simple locations, and that’s why we could complete the shoot in such a short time. The best part of this project was that I could create something that I love even in chaos,” says Raj, who lauds Siri Ravikumar for giving an extraordinary performance in Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye.

Raj strongly believes that Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, which will now move into post-production, is a project that will do very well on OTT, and a call will be taken by the production house whether to go for a direct digital release. Apart from Raj and Siri, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye stars Balaji Manohar, Surya Vasishta, and Rekha Kudligi in important roles. The film will have music by Midhun Mukundan and cinematography by Praveen Shriyan.

Meanwhile, Raj B Shetty plans to start shooting for Rudhiram, his Malayalam debut helmed by Jisho Lon Anthony, in February. As for Ramya, the actor will now be making her comeback with Rohit Padaki ‘s Uttarakaanda, which stars Dhananjay in the lead.

