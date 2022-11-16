Santhosh Srikantappa to test waters with romantic comedy-drama 'Khasagi Putagalu'

By Express News Service

Santhosh Srikantappa, who has experience in shooting short films (Santhe) is all set to test the waters with his first feature film, Khasagi Putagalu. The film mostly comprising of newcomers, has composer Vasuki Vaibhav, as the known face of the film.

With Vishwajith Rao handling the cinematography and the background score is by Raki Sonu. Billed as a youthful romantic drama, the film’s rushes and songs, have been garnering attention from the audience and the film will be out on November 18. The Director speaking to CE ahead of the release says that the story is a blend of love, friendship, and family values.

The film is set in a coastal backdrop around Udupi, and it is aimed to be a rollercoaster of emotions. “Khasagi Putagalu comprises elements like friendship, college life, romance and repercussions of an act gone wrong. How the leads navigate through the series of ups and downs forms the crux of the story,” says the first-time director. Vishwa, who has worked in short films like Gonicheela, Jodi Kudure, and Santhe will be making his debut in a lead role with the Santhosh Srikantappa directorial.

Leonilla Shwetha Dsouza, who worked in the Hindi thriller film, Y marks her Kannada debut with this project made under S V M Motion Pictures banner. The cast of Khasagi Putagalu includes Mohan Juneja, Mangaluru Dinesh, Prashanth Natana, Nireeksha Shetty, Chethan Durga, Nanda Gopal, and Shreedhar.

