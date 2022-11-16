Home Entertainment Kannada

Santhosh Srikantappa to test waters with romantic comedy-drama 'Khasagi Putagalu'

The film mostly consists of new faces and has music scored by Vasuki Vaibhav

Published: 16th November 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Santhosh Srikantappa, who has experience in shooting short films (Santhe) is all set to test the waters with his first feature film, Khasagi Putagalu. The film mostly comprising of newcomers, has composer Vasuki Vaibhav, as the known face of the film.

With Vishwajith Rao handling the cinematography and the background score is by Raki Sonu. Billed as a youthful romantic drama, the film’s rushes and songs, have been garnering attention from the audience and the film will be out on November 18. The Director speaking to CE ahead of the release says that the story is a blend of love, friendship, and family values.

The film is set in a coastal backdrop around Udupi, and it is aimed to be a rollercoaster of emotions. “Khasagi Putagalu comprises elements like friendship, college life, romance and repercussions of an act gone wrong. How the leads navigate through the series of ups and downs forms the crux of the story,” says the first-time director. Vishwa, who has worked in short films like  Gonicheela, Jodi Kudure, and Santhe will be making his debut in a lead role with the Santhosh Srikantappa directorial.

Leonilla Shwetha Dsouza, who worked in the Hindi thriller film, Y marks her Kannada debut with this project made under S V M Motion Pictures banner. The cast of Khasagi Putagalu includes Mohan Juneja, Mangaluru Dinesh, Prashanth Natana, Nireeksha Shetty, Chethan Durga, Nanda Gopal, and Shreedhar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khasagi Putagalu
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp