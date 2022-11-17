Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar to join the sets of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'

The Century Star will be playing a pivotal role in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial

Published: 17th November 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Century Star Shivarajkumar was playing a pivotal role in Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Although an official confirmation hasn't been made by the makers, Shivarajkumar himself confirmed the same and shared that he would begin shooting for the project this month. 

According to our source, Shivanna will be joining the sets of Jailer today in Chennai and will complete filming his portions in a span of four to five days this week. In a previous interaction with CE, Shivanna had mentioned to us his excitement about working with the Superstar, and said, "It's a great opportunity for anybody to act along with Rajinikanth, and I'm glad that this project has made it possible for me. He has known me since my childhood, and I share a special bond with him. Irrespective of the role, I'm glad to be part of this film. I'm sure fans will love to watch Rajini Sir and me together on the silver screen."

Backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and this project marks the composer's third collaboration with Rajinikanth after Petta and Darbar. Apart from Rajinikanth and Shivarajkumar, Jailer also stars Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in pivotal roles. If all goes as per plan, Jailer is likely to get a summer 2023 release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivarajkumar Jailer Rajnikanth
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp