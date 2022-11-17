Shivarajkumar to join the sets of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Century Star Shivarajkumar was playing a pivotal role in Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Although an official confirmation hasn't been made by the makers, Shivarajkumar himself confirmed the same and shared that he would begin shooting for the project this month.

According to our source, Shivanna will be joining the sets of Jailer today in Chennai and will complete filming his portions in a span of four to five days this week. In a previous interaction with CE, Shivanna had mentioned to us his excitement about working with the Superstar, and said, "It's a great opportunity for anybody to act along with Rajinikanth, and I'm glad that this project has made it possible for me. He has known me since my childhood, and I share a special bond with him. Irrespective of the role, I'm glad to be part of this film. I'm sure fans will love to watch Rajini Sir and me together on the silver screen."

Backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and this project marks the composer's third collaboration with Rajinikanth after Petta and Darbar. Apart from Rajinikanth and Shivarajkumar, Jailer also stars Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in pivotal roles. If all goes as per plan, Jailer is likely to get a summer 2023 release.

