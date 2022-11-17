Home Entertainment Kannada

Vinay Rajkumar wraps up Pepe’s climax with a gritty fight sequence

The gangster drama, directed by Shreelesh Nair, had Ravi Varma choreographing major action stunts

By Express News Service

Vinay Rajkumar is juggling between projects and has recently wrapped up shooting for Pepe at Sakleshpur. Interestingly, the pictures shared by director Shreelesh Nair had the presence of Vinay’s father Raghavendra Rajkumar, and his brother, Yuvarajkumar along with the family. 

Vinay says that Pepe, which is a gangster crime drama, has shaped up very well, and it was quite a task doing the intense fight sequences. Choreographed by Ravi Varma, the final fight sequence consisted of 100 fighters, and a whole lot of junior artists.

Set in the timeline of 1970 to 2020, Pepe is a raw, gritty entertainer set in the backdrop of Coorg, and stars actors like Medini Kelne, Yash Shetty, and Kaajal Kunder in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Udaya Shankara S, Pepe has Poorchandra Tejaswi scoring the music and Abhishek Kasargod handling the cinematography.

Meanwhile, Vinay’s other project, Andondittu Kaala, directed by Keerthi, is getting ready for release. “Both my films should hopefully be out in early 2023,” says Vinay, who is yet to sign his next. “I’m not sure if I should go for an action film or something more lively with a lot of happiness. I’m figuring it out, and hopefully, in a month or so, I will pick up a project,” he signs off.

