'My next film will be a youthful fun entertainer': Satya Prakash

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Critically acclaimed director D. Satya Prakash, who is known for films like Rama Rama Re, Ondalla Eradalla, and Man of the Match is now getting ready with his next project. The film, which will go on floors early next year, is written by Satya.

“This film will be based on real incidents and will represent the life of a common man. It will be a youthful and fun entertainer, and is a light-hearted take on some of my personal experiences from my college days,” says Satya, adding, “I have done a round of recce in Shivamogga, and will soon be finalising the locations.”

D Satya Prakash

Interestingly, the director’s next project will also have him facing the camera for the first time, and he will be playing a central character in the film.

“Since the story is mostly based on my personal experiences, the team during the reading session felt I can best fit into one of the central characters,” says Satya, who will also be bankrolling the project under his home banner, Satya Pictures, and will also have producer, Manjunath collaborating with the project.

The film will reunite the Rama Rama Re actors Nataraj S Bhat, and Dharmanna S Kadur with Satya.

The yet-to-be-titled film will also have Satya’s frequent collaborators Vasuki Vaibhav and Lavith in the technical team. “I will also be roping in newcomers for the project, and the process is currently underway,” says Satya.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Critically acclaimed director D. Satya Prakash, who is known for films like Rama Rama Re, Ondalla Eradalla, and Man of the Match is now getting ready with his next project. The film, which will go on floors early next year, is written by Satya. “This film will be based on real incidents and will represent the life of a common man. It will be a youthful and fun entertainer, and is a light-hearted take on some of my personal experiences from my college days,” says Satya, adding, “I have done a round of recce in Shivamogga, and will soon be finalising the locations.” D Satya Prakash Interestingly, the director’s next project will also have him facing the camera for the first time, and he will be playing a central character in the film. “Since the story is mostly based on my personal experiences, the team during the reading session felt I can best fit into one of the central characters,” says Satya, who will also be bankrolling the project under his home banner, Satya Pictures, and will also have producer, Manjunath collaborating with the project. The film will reunite the Rama Rama Re actors Nataraj S Bhat, and Dharmanna S Kadur with Satya. The yet-to-be-titled film will also have Satya’s frequent collaborators Vasuki Vaibhav and Lavith in the technical team. “I will also be roping in newcomers for the project, and the process is currently underway,” says Satya. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)