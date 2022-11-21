Home Entertainment Kannada

'My next film will be a youthful fun entertainer': Satya Prakash

The Rama Rama Re director, who has based his next on real incidents, is likely to face the camera for the first time.

Published: 21st November 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Indian filmmaker D. Satya Prakash.

Indian filmmaker D. Satya Prakash. (File photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Critically acclaimed director D. Satya Prakash, who is known for films like Rama Rama Re, Ondalla Eradalla, and Man of the Match is now getting ready with his next project. The film, which will go on floors early next year, is written by Satya.

“This film will be based on real incidents and will represent the life of a common man. It will be a youthful and fun entertainer, and is a light-hearted take on some of my personal experiences from my college days,” says Satya, adding, “I have done a round of recce in Shivamogga, and will soon be finalising the locations.”

D Satya Prakash 

Interestingly, the director’s next project will also have him facing the camera for the first time, and he will be playing a central character in the film.

“Since the story is mostly based on my personal experiences, the team during the reading session felt I can best fit into one of the central characters,” says Satya, who will also be bankrolling the project under his home banner, Satya Pictures, and will also have producer, Manjunath collaborating with the project.

The film will reunite the Rama Rama Re actors Nataraj S Bhat, and Dharmanna S Kadur with Satya.

The yet-to-be-titled film will also have Satya’s frequent collaborators Vasuki Vaibhav and Lavith in the technical team. “I will also be roping in newcomers for the project, and the process is currently underway,” says Satya.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satya Prakash Kannada cinema New Project
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp